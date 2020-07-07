WEST JEFFERSON — The West Jefferson Aldermen met for its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, July 6 in West Jefferson Town Hall. While the meeting was closed to the public due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting was able to be viewed online through Zoom.
Up first for the board was the consideration of a new ordinance introducing demonstration permits and applications. The proposal comes after a Black Lives Matter protest in the town June 6 brought to attention the lack of coverage for events like it in the town’s ordinances.
The aldermen only looked over the proposed addition, as it has to go through the West Jefferson Planning Board before the Board of Aldermen can vote on it. The planning board had a meeting scheduled for Tuesday, July 7 to look over it.
The board also discussed whether or not to adopt Executive Order 147, requiring the wearing of face masks inside businesses in North Carolina. The board discussed whether or not they wanted to strictly enforce it in West Jefferson Town Hall, seeing as how the executive order is only enforceable by the business or location.
West Jefferson Town Hall currently limits visitors to two-at-a-time, limits where visitors can go and requests visitors wear masks upon entry. After discussing it with those who work in the building, who said things were fine as-is, the board decided not to be more strict with the rules.
Also on the agenda was a request from Hobby Barn, asking for the town to approve the closing of a parking lot at some point in the future for a radio controlled car event. After discussing which parking lot would be a suitable option that would not impede visitors to the town, the board opted to allow the store to use the parking lot behind Badger Funeral Home, so long as there is not an event going on at the same time.
The meeting then went into closed session at 6:43 p.m. The next meeting for the West Jefferson Board of Aldermen is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 3.
