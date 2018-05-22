WEST JEFFERSON — West Jefferson aldermen unanimously voted to award Carolina Grading & Utilities a $1,352,925.07 contract for water and sewer improvements during a special meeting, Thursday, May 17.
The improvements to be made to the town’s water and sewer system are as follows:
- A sludge dewatering facility at the town water plant for $574,793.17
- A new well and water lines for $249,405.90
- New water and sewer lines on Mount Jefferson Road and Vannoy Drive for $335,227
The water and sewer projects were originally estimated to cost $851,000, but an additional $501,925.07 in the form of a USDA loan was required after receiving new estimates for the projects.
According to Price, the $501,925.07 loan, the town’s second in the project, is a 40-year loan at a 2.375 percent interest rate. The first USDA loan is for $380,000 and 40 years at 1.75 percent.
Originally the aldermen had approved additional funding of up to $525,000, but Price’s negotiations with the contractors were able to keep costs down.
Additionally the town has received a $300,000 grant for the project and plans to fund the rest from the town budget.
