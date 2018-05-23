WEST JEFFERSON — The West Jefferson Board of Adjustments chose to override a letter Town Manager Brantley Price sent to Jason Herman of the Thomas Herman Company regarding the labeling of a plat as a major subdivision in its meeting Thursday, May 17.
Herman originally submitted the plat for review to Price April 12. The plat, located near South Jefferson Avenue and West Town Way is 1.203 acres and owned by The Highlander Company. According to Herman, the plot should have been a minor subdivision, as it is only one lot split into two lots.
On April 23, Price replied to Herman, informing that the plat request was rejected because it seeked to add two more lots to an existing major subdivision. Because of that, Price’s letter said the property owner must follow the procedure to obtain approval for a major subdivision.
Herman disagreed with the decision, and The Highlander Company filed an Application for Administrative Review April 27. The matter was then brought up to the board of adjustments May 17.
Before the meeting, Town Attorney David Paletta composed a memo for the board explaining in detail the information crucial to the review.
In the memo, Paletta stated that Price properly rejected the “Minor Subdivision Plat for Phase 2 of West Town” document, outlining reasons in the town ordinance as to why the subdivision should be considered major.
“In summary, this proposal is clearly not a minor subdivision,” Paletta said in the memo. “Rather, it is an amendment to a major subdivision in that it is adding phase 2 to an existing major subdivision. Under the ordinance, only the planning board has the authority to approve a phase.”
However, the board did not follow the advice in both Price’s letter and Paletta’s memo. After 25 minutes of disagreement from Herman and Paletta, via speakerphone, board chairman John Reeves made a recommendation to override the letter from Price. The board then unanimously voted in favor of labeling the plat as a minor subdivision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.