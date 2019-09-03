WEST JEFFERSON — The West Jefferson Board of Aldermen meeting for the month of September was pushed back one week to Monday, Sept. 9.
The board usually meets the first Monday of every month in West Jefferson Town Hall, but the Labor Day holiday takes up that day in September. According to town clerk Rebecca Eldreth, the monthly meeting will be Monday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m., with the agenda expected to be finalized the Friday before.
This will be one of the few remaining meetings for Alderman Jerry McMillan and Mayor Dale Baldwin, who will not run to keep their seats in the 2019 municipal elections.
