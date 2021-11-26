WEST JEFFERSON — T he holiday season was kicked off in West Jefferson.Friday, Nov. 26 as the West Jefferson Community Partnership hosted the annual tree lighting in the Backstreet Park.
Mayor Tom Hartman and Town Manager Brantley Price welcomed the crowd as they ceremoniously lit the town’s tree.
Santa’s elves, Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, were on hand to welcome Santa as he made his first Ashe County appearance in his pre-Christmas “sleigh,” which was an antique fire truck.
Local band Those 3 Guys provided Christmas music during event. Band members Chris Miller (bass guitar), Tony Shelton (guitar and congos) and Kevin Little (keyboard) attended the old Northwest High School and have performed together off and on for many years.
