WEST JEFFERSON — The West Jefferson Planning Board, under direction of John Reeves, voted unanimously to recommend that the West Jefferson Board of Aldermen delete three sections of the town’s recently adopted sign ordinance. The recommendation to delete the sections comes after outspoken criticism from local businesses regarding the ordinances.
Reeves, who is also a member of the board of aldermen, said that the deletion of certain subsections did not mean they would be permanently changed, and that they would be revised.
“There’s not a timeline on that, but we would like for it to be done soon, we can not operate without a sign ordinance,” Reeves said. “When we got into it, we didn’t know exactly what we were doing. We just copied other town’s sign ordinances but they don’t fit West Jefferson. We don’t want to lose the progress we’ve made with the beautification of the downtown area.”
The following sections of the sign ordinance were recommended to be deleted until they can be reworked:
- Section 1105, prohibited signs, subsection n: “Banners, flags, streamers, spinners, placards and pennants are prohibited. Flags of the United State, North Carolina, Ashe County and the Town of West Jefferson are permitted.”
- Section 1114, non-conforming signs, subsection c, line 1: “Banners, flags, streamers, spinners, placards, and pennants shall be removed by March 6, 2018.”
- Section 1114, non-conforming signs, subsection c, line 2: “All other signs not conforming to the provisions of this Article as of July 1, 2013 shall be removed, changed, or altered to conform to this Article within 5 years of July 1, 2013.”
The decision to delete these portions of the sign ordinance, in favor of reworked sections, came after strong pushback from the local business community. Business owners from Hart Power Equipment, the Honey Hole, Go Postal, The Nest, Birchwood Lofts, Perry Evans Home, corporate representatives from Ingles, Lowe’s Home Improvement and lawyer Amanda Mann representing Walmart voiced their dissatisfaction with the current ordinance during the meeting.
Under the current ordinance, signs are limited in size to 60-square-feet, which was the largest point of contention for the national chains present at the meeting. Local businesses were upset with the ban on banners and flags, saying the town was hampering their ability to attract customers, according to West Jefferson Town Clerk Rebecca Eldreth.
In addition to the recommendation that these sections be deleted and reworked, the planning board is recommending that the aldermen create a committee comprised of planning board members and local business owners to come up with new subsections in the town’s sign ordinance.
I'm glad to see some consideration going. However one of the major problems is actually section 1108a. While drafting the ordinance the town then backdated historical signs to 1980, 33 years before the ordinance was passed. Just changing that section to be the date of the ordinance (2013) would actually fix many of the issues with current businesses.
