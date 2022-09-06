WEST JEFFERSON — The annual Olde Time Antiques Fair in downtown West Jefferson is back for an 11th year with another large crowd expected to fill the streets.
“We are getting an incredible amount of vendors this year. We’ve probably got about 65 spaces that have already come in. It’s going to be quite a bit bigger and we are expecting a large crowd,” said Keith Woodie, who organizes the antiques fair each year. “We are still accepting vendors and it looks like we are going to expand up next to Boondocks this year. We’ve had such good responses from vendors.”
Vendors will begin setting up Friday morning, Sept. 16. The antiques fair will officially get underway at 1 p.m. and be open until 8 p.m. Friday evening. The fair starts back again Saturday morning at 8 a.m. and will conclude at 5 p.m. that evening.
“There will be a lot of handmade items, antiques and collectibles. We are even allowing some newer crafts and things like that this year. We have at least six businesses in town that are taking part as well,” Woodie said.
In addition to the numerous craft and antique vendors, there will be food and drink vendors lining the streets so people can shop and eat while enjoying the evening in downtown West Jefferson.
Applications for vendors are still being accepted and more information on that can be found online at WJAntiquesFair.com.
