WILKESBORO — Wilkes Community College’s Respiratory Care program recently received the President’s Award for Excellence in Credentialing Success from the Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care). This award is presented as part of the CoARC’s continued efforts to value the RRT credential as a standard of professional achievement.
From a program effectiveness perspective, the CoARC views the RRT credential as a measure of the program’s success in inspiring its graduates to achieve their highest educational and professional aspirations. To receive this coveted award, programs are required to have three or more years of outcomes data; hold accreditation without a progress report; document RRT credentialing success of 100%; and meet or exceed established CoARC thresholds for TMC high cut score and retention. The WCC Respiratory Therapy program is one of only 26 select colleges and universities across the United States who earned this award.
“Anytime one of the Wilkes Community College’s programs is recognized as one of the 26 best in the country, that is a proud moment for everyone in our community,” said Dr. Jeff Cox, WCC President. “We couldn’t be any prouder of our Respiratory Program faculty and staff or our outstanding students!”
“This award demonstrates the dedication of our students, instructors, and clinical affiliates in our Respiratory Program,” said Billy Woods, RT Program Director. “Wilkes Community College is proud of all who have had a part in making the RT program one of the leading programs in the nation.”
Respiratory Care is one of the most rapidly growing and challenging specialty areas in the health sciences field. Wilkes Community College’s Respiratory Therapy Care program is an accelerated two-year associate degree program. Woods added, “Respiratory therapists are an integral part of a health care team who work with the other team members to give patients the best possible outcomes, and Wilkes Community College is committed to developing excellent therapists who will make exceptional contributions to the medical team.”
About Wilkes Community College
Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community and workforce.
