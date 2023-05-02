WILKESBORO - Wilkes Community College is pleased to announce that the preliminary round of the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association’s (NCRLA) 2023 Chef Showdown will be held at the WCC Stone Culinary Center on May 8, 2023. This event is private and not open to the public.
"We are honored to be hosting the NCRLA Chef Showdown,” stated Joe Exposito, dean of Business and Public Service Technology. “It is a tremendous opportunity for our students to see top-level chefs work under stress to prepare masterful meals. This event will also allow us to showcase our state-of-the-art culinary center and provide great exposure for our programs. We could not be more excited about this event."
“Chef Showdown has become the place to showcase the incredible talent of the North Carolina hospitality industry,” said Lynn Minges, President & CEO of NCRLA. These innovative chefs will all work with local NC products,” she added.
The 2023 preliminary rounds of culinary competition will feature 76 talented chefs and pastry chefs from across the state who have been selected to cook their way through the first rounds of competition on the road to the 2023 win.
In July, only 15 savory chefs and five pastry chefs will move on, based on the judge’s preliminary round scoring, to compete in one of two regional culinary rounds of competition. The same 20 chefs move on to cook for the public and a chance at the People’s Choice Award honors, made possible this year by the N.C. Sweet Potato Commission, at the August 14th Grand Finale.
At stake are the coveted titles of NCRLA Chef of the Year and NCRLA Pastry Chef of the Year, to be awarded at the competition’s Grand Finale on August 14, 2023, at The Pavilion at the Angus Barn in Raleigh, N.C.
The action all starts with five individual preliminary rounds of the 2023 NCRLA Chef Showdown series. All preliminary and regional rounds of competition are private events open only to competitors, judges, media, and invited guests. The public is invited to follow along on the NCRLA Chef Showdown social media feeds.
The NCRLA is proud to compete at some of North Carolina’s finest community college culinary schools throughout this competition, each one serving to teach and inspire the North Carolina hospitality industry of tomorrow.
The 2023 NCRLA Chef Showdown preliminary rounds are scheduled as follows:
May 8 Preliminary Round – In the Triad at Wilkes Community College’s
Stone Culinary Center in Wilkesboro.
May 15 Preliminary Round – In the Mountains at AB Tech Community College Culinary School in Asheville.
May 22 Preliminary Round – At the Coast - at Carteret Community College Culinary School in Morehead City.
June 12 Preliminary Round – In the Triangle at Wake Tech Community College School of Baking and Pastry Arts in Raleigh.
June 26 Preliminary Round – In Metrolina at Central Piedmont Community College Culinary School in Charlotte.
Tickets for the August 14 NCRLA Chef Showdown Grand Finale will go on sale in mid-July 2023. Mark your calendars now. Stay tuned for details.
For more information about the Chef Showdown or for sponsorship opportunities contact Heidi Billotto at HeidiBillotto@gmail.com or 704-502-4439.
About NCRLA
The North Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association (NCRLA) NCRLA is the driving force behind the state’s $30 billion hospitality industry. The mission is to Protect, Educate, and Promote the North Carolina hospitality industry. To learn more information about NCRLA or its membership opportunities and cost-saving benefits, please visit www.ncrla.org.
Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community, and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.