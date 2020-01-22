WILKESBORO — Wilkes Community College will offer an amateur radio course taught by David Ritter, an amateur radio operator who has been licensed for more than 50 years.
Classes will begin on Feb. 4.
Amateur radio, often called ham radio, allows “hams” to communicate with each other for public services, recreation and self-training. The registration fee for the course is $25 and covers a seven-week course, leading to the technician class license.
Pre-registration is required by calling (336) 838-6230.
This course will enable students to earn a license to speak with people in foreign countries via shortwave radio, communicate with astronauts onboard the space station, participate in on-the-air contests and provide communications for public service events.
Amateur radio is a worldwide hobby with more than 700,000 licensees in the United States and more than 2 million around the globe.
