WILKESBORO - The Wilkes Heritage Museum will hold its annual Christmas Open House on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The museum properties will be decorated for the season. Cookies will be available as well as a Christmas card making station from the Wilkes County Stamp Club and musical entertainment in the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame auditorium.
Music will be provided by Ernest Johnson and Friends at 10:30 a.m., Fiddle-Dee-Dee at 11:30 a.m., and R. G. Absher and Friends at 1:30 p.m. in the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame Auditorium. Mary Bohlen will demonstrate Open Hearth Cooking at the Cleveland House from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. This year Mary will be making gingercake. A heritage activity will be available for children as well.
The Museum Gift Shop will be open with great holiday gift giving ideas including a wide selection of books, pottery, CDs, baskets, and old-fashioned toys. Featured books for this season include Mary Bohlen’s “Heritage Cooking, Inspired by Rebecca Boone”, Michael Almond’s “The Tannery”, Angela L. Henley’s “Kissing a Whirlwind”, and Douglas Butler’s “North Carolina Civil War Monuments: An Illustrated History”. Douglas Butler is an independent scholar, practicing physician, and avid photographer. He lives in northwestern North Carolina and will be on hand throughout the day to autograph copies of his book.
There is no admission charged for the Christmas Open House on Dec. 3, however donations are greatly appreciated!
The Wilkes Heritage Museum is located at 100 East Main Street in downtown Wilkesboro and is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the rich history and heritage of Wilkes County for future generations through exhibits and special programs. All donations go towards the operational expenses for the organization. Regular museum hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m - 4 p.m. For more information, please call (336) 667-3171 or visit Facebook @Wmuseum.
