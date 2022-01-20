WINSTON-SALEM — Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist – in conjunction with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and various community partners – is hosting three COVID-19 testing sites that will open today, Thursday, Jan. 20 at 1 p.m. in Wilkesboro, Winston-Salem and High Point.
The Wilkesboro location will be hosted in partnership with the Town of Wilkesboro and the County of Wilkes.
Weather permitting, all three sites will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through mid-February. In addition, the High Point site will be open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday hours may be added at the Winston-Salem and Wilkesboro sites if needed.
Any changes to the schedules due to inclement weather will be communicated to local media outlets and posted on Wake Forest Baptist social media channels.
PCR testing is available to anyone age 2 or older, with or without symptoms. Those who wish to be tested do not need to be Wake Forest Baptist patients.
Appointments are not required but are recommended and can be made by visiting lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 877-562-4850.
· Wilkesboro:
In partnership with the Town of Wilkesboro and the County of Wilkes
Lowe’s Park at River’s Edge
1610 Industrial Dr.
Outdoor, drive-thru site
· Winston-Salem:
In partnership with the City of Winston-Salem and Winston-Salem State University
Bowman Gray Stadium (west lot)
1250 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
Outdoor, drive-thru site
· High Point:
Providence Place
1701 Westchester Dr. Suite 850
Indoor site; signage will direct people to parking and correct entrance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.