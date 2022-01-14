HIGH COUNTRY — A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for High Country counties including Watauga and Ashe from late Saturday night through early Monday morning.
National Weather Service at Blacksburg, VA is anticipating around 10.4 inches of snow or more to fall in the High Country during the winter storm that could impede travel and make hazardous road conditions for morning commutes.
Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. NWS stated that travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
For more information, visit www.weather.gov/rnk.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
