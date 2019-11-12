ASHE COUNTY —Ashe Countians awoke to the sight of snow in the morning hours of Tuesday, Nov. 12, followed up by a day of blistering winter winds as the county remained under a winter weather advisory into Wednesday, Nov. 13.
The advisory was active from 4 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 to 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, and said to expect snow accumulation of 1-2 inches, mainly in the higher elevations. Wind gusts of 45-50 mph were expected to bring wind chills to lower than -5 degrees, the advisory stated.
“Plan on slippery road conditions,” the NWS stated. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.”
In Ashe County, two wrecks were reported in the morning hours of Nov. 12, with one vehicle overturning on Radio Hill, and a tractor-trailer sliding off of the roadway on Buffalo Road, according to Ashe County Chief Deputy Danny Houck.
Due to icy road conditions, Ashe County Schools were closed for the day Tuesday, Nov. 12, serving as an optional work day for teachers and extending students’ three-day weekend to four days.
Ashe County Schools’ “State of the Schools” event has been postponed to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, due to weather, according to ACS Superintendent Phyllis Yates.
