WEST JEFFERSON — The West Jefferson Aldermen held a special meeting on Monday, Aug. 22 and approved the rezoning of 33 parcels of land needed for a new middle school near Ashe County High School.
The board unanimously approved the rezoning of one parcel of land owned by the county from Residential Agricultural (RA) to Medium Density Residential (R7). The board also unanimously approved the rezoning of two parcels of land owned by Billy Jo Woodie and Joann Woodie from Residential Agricultural to Medium Density Residential and the rezoning of portion of a parcel of land owned by Sammy and Shirley Church from Highway Commercial (HC) to Medium Density Residential.
There were 29 other parcels of land owned by Sammy and Shirley Church that were rezoned by a 4-1 vote. Alderman Rusty Barr opposed the rezoning of all parcels after discussion involved not rezoning some of the parcels in the Mt. Jefferson Acres subdivision located off of Oakwood Road that had homes that bordered the land where the school property would begin.
The estimated cost of constructing a new middle school on the property is currently estimated to be $90 million, according to the board of education. Clark Nexsen is the architect that will be designing the new middle school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.