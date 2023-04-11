WEST JEFFERSON — At the monthly meeting of the West Jefferson Aldermen on April 3, the town board was presented with several options for restoring the front and side facades of town hall. For years, the golden “beehive” facade has been on the building, dating back to when it was the location for the West Jefferson branch of First Citizens Bank.
Travis Hicks, the Director of the NC Main Street Program and an associate professor at the UNC-Greensboro Department of Interior Architecture, created a presentation for possible ways to restore the front facade on South Jefferson Avenue and the side facade on East Main Street.
The town would like to refurbish the existing beehive look with new screen panels if possible. If the beehive screen cannot be refurbished, the presentation included replacing that with contemporary metal panels that would be matching on both the front and side facades. The presentation also included an option of removing the metal honeycomb look all together. As part of the restoration, there would be new pendant lights placed behind the panels.
On the East Main Street side of the building, the presentation included the installation of a metal screen in front of the HVAC equipment, as well as replacing the old bank teller window with a more modern window front. The side facade would also have a brick veneer replacing the faux stone. The new brick would match the existing brick veneer foundation.
In other agenda items, the aldermen approved the NCDOT’s plan to re-stripe Mt. Jefferson Road from U.S. Highway 221 Business to U.S. Highway 221. Once the road is repaved, it will be re-striped as a three-lane road with one lane of travel each direction and a turning lane. The aldermen also approved the rezoning of property at 104 Long Street to Highway Commercial and the rezoning of property at 2144 NC Highway 88 to Highway Commercial.
The aldermen approved the planning board recommendations to add definitions of a bar, nightclub and private club to the town’s list of ordinances. Discussion of the planning board recommendations for short-term rental rezoning was tabled until the next meeting.
Town aldermen discussed the annual holiday parade in West Jefferson. The West Jefferson Lions Club will no longer be organizing the parade and the town is currently looking for other organizations that might be interested in coordinating the parade each year.
