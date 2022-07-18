WEST JEFFERSON — At the July meeting of the West Jefferson Aldermen, seven public hearings were on the agenda that included potential amendments to the town’s subdivision regulations as well as three land parcel annexations.
The subdivision amendments, which will be discussed more in-depth at a future planning board meeting, were centered around dealing with stormwater runoff.
The board unanimously approved the voluntary annexation of land parcels on Ray Taylor Road, Oakwood Road and Ed Messer Road as well as the rezoning of a parcel of land on Spruce Street.
The board also approved a road closure necessary for the 2022 Art on the Mountain event that will be held on Sept. 24 at the Ashe Arts Center in downtown from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Artists and craft vendors will be on hand to sell some of their creative pieces of work. The event will also feature musical performances and food will be available to purchase.
A noise complaint was discussed that involved barking dogs in the overnight and early morning hours at Bed Bath and a Bone, a pet sitter and groomer business located at 604 S. Jefferson Avenue. According to business owners, they do not have any dogs in kennels outside during the hours of 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. and the only times dogs are outside during those hours are if employees take them outside to walk them around.
The next regular meeting of the West Jefferson Town Aldermen will be on Monday, Aug. 1.
