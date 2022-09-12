WEST JEFFERSON - The West Jefferson Aldermen held their September meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6. An update on alcohol sales and a budget update from the local ABC board were at the top of the agenda.
According to board chairman Haskell McGuire, they are projecting a 2022-23 budget to include $3.3 million in sales and projecting a town funds distribution of $200,000. McGuire also said that they recently went through an audit and will present that as part of the next quarterly report.
The biggest concern that McGuire touched on was the difficulty of local restaurants being able to have their alcohol orders fulfilled due to product shortages. ABC stores in larger areas such as Charlotte, Greensboro and Winston-Salem are getting deliveries much easier and faster than smaller stores like the one in West Jefferson. The state ABC Commission formed an advisory board that had been given the task of trying to figure out the best way to deal with supply shortages. McGuire feels like the current suggestions that have been put forward by the board are not fair and do not benefit ABC stores in smaller town.
“This is hurting us in terms of profitability. It’s hurting the town, it’s hurting the school system and it’s hurting everyone that gains from the ABC profits,” McGuire said. “They (North Carolina ABC Commission) changed the process that essentially doesn’t allow the small stores like us to be able to order everything that is available. We think that is a violation of the rules and laws that we are running the ABC system by.”
According to the laws and regulations of the North Carolina ABC Commission, restaurants in West Jefferson that serve liquor cannot go to other counties, or into neighboring states such as Tennessee and Virginia, to purchase the products that they need. They have to go through the same ordering process that that bars and restaurants do in larger metropolitan areas, where the liquor orders are being filled much more easily and efficiently than in rural areas.
In other business items, the aldermen unanimously approved annexing the land where Miller’s Country Store is located so the store can sell alcohol. The store is at 2488 Highway 88 near the Smethport community. The board also unanimously approved the purchase of a cemetery plot by former Ashe County Sheriff James Williams. Williams also served as the West Jefferson Chief of Police for several years.
During the department reports, West Jefferson Police Chief Brad Jordan acknowledged that two of his officers were leaving the department to take positions with the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. The department is accepting applications to replace the departing officers immediately.
