WEST JEFFERSON — The West Jefferson Board of Aldermen held its monthly meeting via Zoom conference Tuesday, April 21. Originally scheduled for April 6, the meeting had to be postponed and transitioned to video call due to the ongoing COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic.
During the meeting, WJ Clerk Rebecca Eldreth and Alderman John Reeves called from home, while the rest of the board, Mayor Tom Hartman, Town Manager Brantley Price and Town Attorney Jak Reeves were in West Jefferson Town Hall.
As the town is currently working toward its budget for the 2020/21 fiscal year, a public hearing was held to discuss the raising of the fire tax from $0.017 to $0.03 per $100. There were no public comments on the subject.
The board then approved removing a $2,000 charge from their USDA ARC Water and Sewer project with a unanimous vote, as requested by engineer Mike Aquesta.
Next for the board was the discussion of schedules for town employees. Some employees in every department have been rotating days on. The board opted to have every employee of the town’s maintenance and water departments return to a regular schedule Monday, April 27, while town hall employees would resume regular scheduled Monday, May 4.
The board also approved the scheduling of its next meeting for May 4, and approved the rescheduling of the Stomp & Brew festival from May 8 to Oct. 3. The festival’s scheduling is dependent on no further restrictions as the state defends against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The meeting then turned to minor adjustments to the town’s proposed budget, with plans to finalize and approve it in the coming weeks.
During his presentation to the board, Price noted his hope that the town’s small businesses can make it through the non-essential business shutdown ordered by Gov. Roy Cooper, and rebound back to where they were.
The board then went into closed session at 7:56 p.m. Their next meeting will be held on May 4 at 6 p.m.
