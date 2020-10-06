WEST JEFFERSON — The West Jefferson Board of Aldermen met Monday, Oct. 5 for their regular, monthly meeting in West Jefferson Town Hall.
The board received an updated aesthetics plan from the N.C. Department of Transportation, with landscape architect Jeff Lackey offering a look at options. The beautification centers on U.S. 221 Project 2915D, which covers the intersection of U.S. 221 and N.C. 163. Three options are under consideration, of varying costs.
The board was most interested in the “middle” option, which would still cost the town an $2,500 per month in maintenance fees after the first year. However, no decision was made on the project, with the board wanting more specifics and a clearer image of the costs.
The board also looked at proposed landscaping from The Tavern, the upcoming new location of The Hotel Tavern. The restaurant requested variances for landscaping and a patio from the West Jefferson Board of Adjustments in August, coming back with a clearer look at the proposed landscaping.
Fencing and a line of shrubs was proposed at the site, helping to cut down on noise escaping the property. The board liked the proposal, sticking with the approval already given by the Board of Adjustments.
The board also received a request for closing the parking lot next to Ashe High Country Reality on Oct. 24. The request came from the Blue Ridge Midnight Runners, who have a planned cruise in that day and wanted the space for any parking they may need. The board approved the request.
The next meeting of the West Jefferson Board of Aldermen will be Monday, Nov. 2.
