WEST JEFFERSON — The West Jefferson Board of Aldermen held its monthly meeting Monday, Dec. 7 in West Jefferson Town Hall.
First up was Joel McMillan from Carolina West Wireless, who wanted to put up an antenna utility pole across the street from GE Aviation. The pole would be 35 ft. tall, but on the property of the new well site. CWW was looking to lease the land needed under either a five or 10-year lease. The antenna would improve and provide coverage in the area.
The board unanimously voted to approve the antenna.
The board also discussed firearm buyback for officers when their guns are replaced, allowing them to purchase the guns going out of service. The board agreed to set the prices at $250, with the board voting unanimously to approve the measure.
A proposal also came from the county tax office to take over the handling of West Jefferson’s tax collection beginning in 2021. Alderman Stephen Shoemaker brought up a concern over the county taking over potentially too much authority from the town, with West Jefferson Town Hall employees knowing the people better and knowing how to do the job already. Alderman Calvin Green agreed, noting that letting the county take over could cause a tax increase in order to pay for it.
Shoemaker made the motion to reject the contract, which was seconded by Green and unanimously agreed upon.
Also on the agenda was showing thanks for the town’s employees. Mayor Tom Hartman said the town always gives the employees a lunch and half-day off in the summer and a Christmas dinner. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, those plans were scuppered and Hartman proposed buying each employee a turkey or ham or give them a gift card as a replacement. It was agreed to give all town employees a $60 gift card from Ingles in a unanimous vote.
The final agenda item was the recent totaling of a West Jefferson Police Department vehicle. A 2019 Ford Explorer belonging to the WJPD recently struck a deer, meaning the car had to be fixed or replaced. Alderman John Reeves moved to replace the vehicle, which was unanimously approved.
The board then went into closed session at 6:58 p.m.
The next meeting of the West Jefferson Board of Aldermen will be Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
