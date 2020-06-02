WEST JEFFERSON — The West Jefferson Board of Aldermen met Monday, June 1 for their regular, monthly meeting via Zoom call. Alderman Calvin Greene was not in attendance.
Up first for the board were public hearings regarding the proposed yearly budget, the rezoning of two parcels and two text amendments for zoning ordinances. There were no public comments on any of the topics.
The board then went into regular session, first hearing the quarterly ABC Report from Board Chairman Haskell McGuire.
The board also discussed the town’s budget for the 2020/21 fiscal year. After having had time to look over the proposed budget, the board approved it with a 4-0 vote.
More information on the 2020/21 fiscal year budget for the Town of West Jefferson can be found HERE.
Next was the consideration of rezoning two pairs of parcels in the town’s limits. The first pair, located on W. Ashe Street, were rezoned from community shopping to medium density residential. The second, located on Long Street, were rezoned from industrial to medium density residential. The rezonings were unanimously approved.
The board then looked at two recommendations from the West Jefferson Planning Board, regarding additions to the community shopping zoning ordinance. The first was the addition of short-term rental to community shopping. The board approved the addition, however a conditional use permit is required before a short-term rental can be set up. The second ruling was on CBD testing labs. The planning board recommended the aldermen turn down the addition, which they agreed to do.
Following a decision made at their May 4 meeting, the board appointed Ashe County Cheese’s Josh Williams to be the new chair of the Tourism and Development Authority board. Williams was appointed to the board at the May meeting.
The board then discussed what the plans were moving forward with Town Hall and future town meetings. The board agreed with reopening Town Hall on Tuesday, June 2, limiting the number of visitors to two at a time, recommending masks and restricting visitors’ access to just part of the main foyer. The board also decided to continue holding their meetings via Zoom for the foreseeable future, as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
The final discussion for the board was the idea of closing parts of streets to give outdoor seating to local restaurants. After discussing the idea with Town Manager Brantley Price, the board voted in favor of allowing the partial closures of 1st Street, Market Street and Ashe Street, should a restaurant in town wish to use those areas as outdoor seating.
The next meeting of the West Jefferson Board of Aldermen will be Monday, July 6.
