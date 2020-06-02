WEST JEFFERSON — In their monthly meeting Monday, June 1, the West Jefferson Board of Aldermen approved the budget for the 2020/21 fiscal year, which begins on July 1.
In the presentation of the budget, available on the town’s website, Town Manager Brantley Price noted projected decreases in the tax money available due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The collection rate was budgeted at 95 percent, Local Option Sales Tax for the fiscal year is projected to be a 15 percent decrease from the 2019/20 fiscal year and the Utility Franchise Tax was given a five percent decrease projection due to the pandemic.
The budget lists property tax as the biggest source for the general fund, accounting for 64.4 percent of the fund. The property tax rate for the 2020/21 fiscal year will remain at 42 cents per $100, with 39 cents going to the general fund and the other three cents going to the park.
Significant items in the general fund include $4,000 to pay the West Jefferson Planning Board members $50 per meeting, $20,000 for town attorney fees, $27,000 for an audit, $16,700 pledged to Wilkes Community College to help the building of the new Ashe campus building, $30,000 for the engineering of new sidewalks on North Jefferson Avenue and $125,000 for the final GE incentive payment.
The budget also lists $207,000 for town administration salaries and $24,000 for aldermen and mayor salaries.
Also budgeted in the fund is $44,400 for a downtown wi-fi project, should the town receive the funding from an Appalachian Regional Commission grant. A further $44,000 has been set to be contributed to the West Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department.
For West Jefferson Park, the revenues coming in from property taxes totals up to a $41,500 fund appropriated. Coming from that and the general fund is $3,000 budget towards repairing the tennis courts, $46,000 to pave the parking lot, $3,000 to paint the Farmers Market and $10,000 to replace half of the cemetery fence.
The WJVFD will see additional revenues via an increase in the fire tax from $0.017 to $0.03 per $100, alongside a possible grant for $30,000. Expenditures include $60,000 for new equipment, $12,500 to paint the inside of the fire station and redo the floors and an increase in fire call pay from $5 per call to $15 per call.
The West Jefferson Police Department’s budget includes $18,000 for automobile expenses and gasoline, $17,000 for department supplies including tasers and ballistic vests, $7,500 for a new viper radio and $8,000 for department office improvements.
Expenditures listed for the Water and Sewer department include $30,000 for water tank maintenance, $60,000 for miscellaneous water line/valve replacement, $30,000 for a replacement pump at the Beaver Creek pump station, $50,000 to repair damaged sewer lines and $105,000 to replace two existing aerators with a floating unit.
For maintenance, $35,000 was set aside for a new equipment shed, and $100,000 was allocated for additional paving, a decrease from the previous year’s $105,750.7
To see the full 2020/21 fiscal year budget for West Jefferson, go to www.townofwjnc.com.
