WEST JEFFERSON — At the June 6 meeting of the West Jefferson Aldermen, the board received an updated land use plan from the High Country Council of Governments with some updated suggestions on how the town should make decisions on land usage over the next 10 to 15 years.
In total, 21 recommendations were included in the updated land use plan. Some of those recommendations included adopting a minimum housing code, amending zoning ordinances that would allow single-family residences to be built in commercial zoning districts, adopting commercial property maintenance standards, expanding sidewalks in downtown, adopting stormwater regulations and adopting a steep slope regulation to prevent things such as excessive stormwater runoff, well contamination and mudslides.
Other suggestions also included a consultation with the North Carolina Forest Service about planting additional trees in downtown, specifically through grant programs that not only pay for tree plantings, but also tree care and education and an assessment of what would grow best in the area. Creating a possible trail system somewhere in the town was suggested to allow for more pedestrian traffic and additional recreation opportunities.
Many of these suggested changes came from an online survey that took place in September of 2021 with responses from local residents. Several questions were broken down into priority levels for how the Town of West Jefferson should address certain issues. Preserving the small town environment and rural areas, improving recreational opportunities, improving and maintaining the downtown streetscape, encouraging additional green space and tree planting and improving the walkability of the town were some of the most popular suggestions for topics or issues that the town should address.
