WEST JEFFERSON — The West Jefferson Board of Aldermen met for its monthly meeting Monday, Nov. 2, in West Jefferson Town Hall, where it heard from the local ABC store, as well as looked at leadership of the West Jefferson Fire Department.
First up for the board was the quarterly ABC report from ABC Board Chairman Haskell McGuire.
The report covered July, August and September, the first quarter of the 2020/21 fiscal year. According to the report, all three months saw growth compared to 2019. July saw sales totaling $253,431, a 21.71 percent increase, August brought in $233,244 and the lowest growth of 7.04 percent and September saw $236,331 in sales and the largest growth of 39.09 percent.
The three months totaled $723,006 in sales, a 21.3 percent increase from the first quarter of the 2019/20 fiscal year. With the growth, McGuire was able to deliver a check for $32,500 to the town, an increase of $5,000 from the previous year. At the same time, a check for $1,969 was delivered to the West Jefferson Police Department.
McGuire said a recent audit found no irregularities, and the store’s staff was complimented on their bookkeeping. He added that for years they have heard good reviews from their auditors, who work with other ABC stores across the state. McGuire said that the staff has done a great job overall, with the store continuing in the right direction.
The board also looked at the appointment of leadership for the West Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department. Current Chief Eric Miller and Assistant Chief Jody Walters expressed their willingness to continue in their roles, leading to the board appointing them to continue in their roles. The board also approved paying Walters and any future second-in-command $100 per month, making sure Walters and his potential successors can’t be lured away.
Next, the board revisited the proposed aesthetics project at the intersection of U.S. 221 and N.C. 163. While the aldermen all noted concern about billboards at the location potentially infringing on the beautification, the board approved a resolution of support for the project.
The next meeting of the West Jefferson Board of Aldermen is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 7.
