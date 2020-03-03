WEST JEFFERSON — The West Jefferson Board of Aldermen met for its monthly meeting Monday, March 2 at West Jefferson Town Hall. The board discussed the rezoning of a parcel of land for potential economic development and the Farmers Market's lease, among other things.
First up was a public hearing regarding a recommendation to rezone a parcel of land on Ray Taylor road from residential agriculture to industrial.
The 41.877 acre plot of land is currently being eyed by Ashe County to become part of an expanded industrial park, and Ashe County Manager Adam Stumb and Director of Economic Development Cathy Barr were on-hand to discuss the project.
Stumb noted the property checked all of the boxes for the things the county was looking for when it came to a potential industrial location. He said the county wants to bring in more companies like GE Aviation, and set up Ashe for economic growth.
Owners of land adjacent or within close proximity of the property were also at the meeting, including Scott and Viola Weber, who were concerned over the potential problems developing the site could case with a stream and storm runoff. Stumb said the concern had been brought up in the past, with Alderman Rusty Barr noting it's common for development sites such as the Ray Taylor property to have retaining ponds installed for such reasons.
In the meeting, the board unanimously approved the rezoning, moving the county one step closer to an industrial expansion.
After the town received a very positive audit report for their 2018-19 fiscal year from CPA Priscilla Norris, the matter of the Farmers Market lease was up.
Amanda Gentry and Carol Griffith came to the meeting on behalf of the market, looking to sign a new agreement in swift fashion. After noting no changes of importance in the lease, the board and Gentry agreed to the new deal.
Next up was the West Jefferson Fire Department, with Fire Chief Eric Miller presenting a 10-year projection of needed equipment. Due to certifications, rules and regulations, much of their equipment would have to be upgraded or replaced in that time frame.
Miller said West Jefferson's fire tax of $0.017 per $100 is among the lowest in the state, and increasing it by $0.013 per $100 would go a long way in taking care of the department's future equipment needs. The board approved a motion to set up a public hearing in the future, which would be required before they could increase the tax rate.
The board also set their first workshop date for the 2020-21 fiscal year budget, scheduled for Wednesday, March 25.
The next meeting of the West Jefferson Board of Aldermen will be Monday, April 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.