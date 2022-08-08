WEST JEFFERSON — Following several public comments concerning the proposed middle school site in West Jefferson, the town aldermen unanimously agreed to table a vote on rezoning parcels of land that would be acquired by the county for a new middle school. The meeting took place on Monday, Aug. 1 and included a public hearing.
The rezoning request included 33 parcels of land, the majority of which (30 parcels) is owned by Sammy and Shirley Church in the Mt. Jefferson Acres subdivision located off of Oakwood Road, according to property records. One parcel of land is currently owned by the county and is adjacent to the football field at Ashe County High School and the other two parcels of land are owned by Billy Jo Walker and Joann Woodie.
These parcels are currently zoned as Low Density Residential, Residential Agriculture or Highway Commercial. For the purpose of building a new middle school on these land parcels, the land will need to be rezoned to Medium Density Residential.
Residents with houses near these parcels of land shared their questions and concerns with the aldermen, as well as with the school board members that attended the meeting. Concerns included the amount of taxpayer money being spent to purchase this land for the middle school, the potential decrease in property values for homeowners in the area and the continued issues with wetlands on the property that were also a problem at the previous location in Jefferson that was going to be used to construct a new middle school.
“The reason most of us are here is for the concern of our neighborhoods. The only notice that we have gotten is a letter from the Town of West Jefferson. In order for us to discuss what you want us to discuss, I would like to hear from the board of education what they are proposing. How can we speak intelligently on something that has not been explained to us,” said Steve Johnson, who lives in the subdivision near where the new proposed middle school site is located.
Alderman Stephen Shoemaker said that he did not feel comfortable making a rezoning decision on the limited details that the aldermen had received from the board of education.
“I would say to give this back to the planning board and let them get some more information,” Shoemaker said.
Alderman Calvin Green agreed with Shoemaker about needing more information before making a rezoning decision.
“I think the town will be very supportive of this, but I think we need to give this back to the planning board to make sure that we can give these residents a little bit of protection,” Green said.
School board member Dianne Eldreth spoke at the meeting and feels like having the middle school close to the high school will be a great opportunity for Ashe County students.
“At this time we have to have the property before we can determine where things are going to be. It is such a much better site than the one we had before, there were some major issues with that other site,” Eldreth said. “I am so excited that we are going to be able to have all the facilities that our middle school kids deserve on that site. It has been a long time coming. Bottom line is this is for the kids and for Ashe County.”
Ernest Crosby, a candidate for school board in the upcoming election in November, questioned the need for a new middle school in general.
“We have yet to hear why we need this new middle school. We have yet to hear why we can’t build onto our current elementary schools and quit bussing kids from one side of the county to the other side of the county. We have not heard any of those things from the board of education,” he said.
Eldreth told the aldermen and those in attendance that it would cost at least $70 million to renovate the current middle school and there is nowhere to put those seventh and eighth grade students while the renovations would take place. The current middle school also has no town sewer or water in Warrensville, and there are numerous issues that would need to be addressed to get the building to meet several updated building codes.
