WEST JEFFERSON — The West Jefferson Board of Adjustments met Tuesday, Aug. 18 in West Jefferson Town Hall to discuss potential variances for two incoming restaurants.
The first item on the agenda was a request from Guion & Lyle Enterprises, the former owners of The Hotel Tavern. Now working on a new restaurant at 203 East First Street, they came to the board with plans to add a patio while requesting for variances regarding it and landscaping.
The request for the variance for the patio came from a rule requiring a 10 ft. setback from the property line, which would not allow for any room on the patio itself. They also asked for a variance to not have a berm on the edge of the property, but committed to landscaping the grassy area. The board agreed to allow the variances.
Next up was realtor Andrea Witherspoon on behalf of Fireflies LLC, the new owners of the building which was previously Bantam Chef. Witherspoon said that a new concrete slab poured in front of the building for a patio is 18 inches over the setback from the property line.
Asking for a variance, she noted that only the front side of the new pour exceeded the limits, while the sides of the old slab had apparently not been in compliance for more than 40 years. The board also approved the variance request.
