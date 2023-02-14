WEST JEFFERSON — The Blue Ridge Midnight Runners have been holding monthly cruise-ins in downtown West Jefferson that have brought plenty of classic cars and car enthusiasts to the downtown area for the past three years.
Many people have enjoyed the cruise-ins and have been complimentary to the town about how much they enjoy the events. However for other local business owners and residents, the cruise-ins have resulted in complaints to town staff and aldermen.
At the Feb. 6 meeting of the West Jefferson Aldermen, a discussion was held that resulted in a 3-2 vote by the aldermen to hold what they termed an “open dialogue” with cruise-in organizers. Aldermen Stephen Shoemaker, John K. Reeves and Calvin Green voted in favor of having the conversation with organizers while Rusty Barr and Crystal Miller voted against requesting a conversation with organizers to discuss their calendar of events in 2023.
The initial request at the meeting was to require the Midnight Runners to apply for a permit to hold their downtown cruise-ins, however the permit request was not included in the final vote.
“I know where I stand on the cruise-ins, I don’t think they are asking to close the streets,” Barr said, who was the first board member to speak on the topic.
Green said that he felt like the cruise-ins should abide by the permit ordinances that the town has. If not, he said the town should do away with all event permits.
“You can’t single out one organization. You have to treat everybody the same,” Green added.
Reeves agreed that the ordinances should pertain to everybody.
Shoemaker said that the Midnight Runners initially agreed to hold their cruise-ins on Sunday but never did.
“The problem I see is when they say they are going to start at 3 (p.m.) or 4 and come to town at 11 or 10 in the morning and back your car into a spot to make sure you have a spot there when it does come time for everybody to come through. That’s what seemed to be happening,” Shoemaker said. “It’s also not just car collectors, it draws a lot of other vehicles from all over, Wilkes, Watauga, Alleghany, that just aren’t quite collector cars and we’re all aware of what that is.”
Shoemaker added that he has three collector cars and just wants the group to work with the town on hosting these events.
“The cars are great, the people that own these cars are great, but I think there is a time and a place. I think when you want to do it once a month and when they are dictating to the town when this is going to happen and not trying to work with the town, at least come to town and say this is what you would like to do,” Shoemaker continued. “We have to have some sort of restriction. We are a growing town. This town is a destination. We want to be inclusive to all, not just a few.”
Mayor Tom Hartman said that they are not asking the cruise-in folks to not come, the town just wants them to follow procedures like other organizations that want to hold events in downtown.
“We are asking them to follow the law like everybody else,” Hartman stated.
Miller said that she has heard from a lot of people as well and there have been more comments in support of the cruise-ins than against them.
“I do understand some of the concerns but I do know that a lot of the people that come to town early do go to restaurants and businesses,” Miller said.
The next West Jefferson Board of Aldermen meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 6 at 6 p.m.
