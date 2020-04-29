WEST JEFFERSON — The West Jefferson Planning Board met via Zoom video call Tuesday, April 28, discussing the rezoning of multiple plots and changes to zoning ordinances.
After approving the minutes from the last planning board meeting on Feb. 11, the board looked at rezoning two parcels located on Library Drive. The board unanimously approved the change from the community shopping designation to medium residential.
Next, the board looked at the first of three text amendment on the table for the community shopping designation. A ruling on short term rentals had yet to be added to community shopping, and the board opted to add it due to one resident’s desire to add Air B&B spots to the town.
Second were designations on food trucks. Town Manager Brantley Price noted that food trucks had never previously been touched on in the town’s laws, and multiple have started to arrive in West Jefferson. Price said the only notable complaints they have heard about food trucks has been customers parking on the side of North Third Avenue. The board voted unanimously to add food trucks to the community shopping, with the condition they only be allowed on private property.
The third and final text amendment was the permission for a CBD, or cannabidiol, testing lab. The board was responding to a request from the owner of Hemp Processing Solutions on East Second Street, who has a set up for the process in the store.
Board Chairman John Reeves however, said that other business owners and people who live in the surrounding area have noted an odor from the process, and the board denied the amendment because of it.
Finally, the board approved the rezoning of two other parcels, these at the intersection of Calvin Avenue and Long Street, from industrial to the medium density residential designation.
After approving that the rulings showed consistency with the West Jefferson Land Use Plan, the meeting was adjourned.
The planning board does not make any changes themselves, only making recommendations to the Board of Aldermen, who then decide if any ordinances will change. The next West Jefferson Board of Aldermen meeting will be Monday, May 4.
