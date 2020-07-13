WEST JEFFERSON — The West Jefferson Planning Board met Tuesday, July 7 to discuss rezonings, new definitions and a proposed ordinance governing demonstrations and protests.
First on the agenda was the rezoning of five parcels of land from community shopping to the medium residential designations. All located on Beaver Creek School Road, the board unanimously approved the rezonings.
Next was the discussion of adding food trucks to the industrial permitted use designation, allowing them to set up shop at locations with an industrial zoning designation. According to Town Clerk Rebecca Eldreth, the owner of a local food truck wanted to set up at the GE Aviation plant, however food trucks were not a part of the zoning rules. The board approved the addition, adding more locations for the mobile restaurants to choose from.
The board also looked at the definition of short-term rentals, which was added to the community shopping designation by the Board of Aldermen, on the planning board's recommendation, in June. The board agreed to define a short-term rental as a "privately owned and furnished residential unit rented out for a short-term period that ranges between one and 30 days."
After approving the definition, the board moved on to the final item on the agenda, which was the consideration of an addition to the town's Code of Ordinances covering demonstrations such as parades, protests and picketing.
The text amendment's consideration was brought about by a Black Lives Matter protest in June. When the protest was announced, it was realized that the town had no language governing similar events.
Besides requiring that future demonstrations require a permit no less than 24 hours before the event, the text amendment would add rules including banning the carrying of any weapon in the event, dogs or vicious animals and the "carrying or displaying of any flag or emblem of any foreign state or any foreign political party or other organization which is engaged in hostilities against the armed forces of the United States."
Also in the amendment is the ruling that the Chief of Police and Town Manager are the only ones authorized to provide the permits, and that it is illegal to interfere with any parade, picket line or group demonstration being conducted. The board unanimously approved the proposed amendment.
After approving that the rulings showed consistency with the West Jefferson Land Use Plan, the meeting was adjourned.
The planning board does not make any changes themselves, only making recommendations to the Board of Aldermen, who then decide if any ordinances will change. The next West Jefferson Board of Aldermen meeting will be Monday, Aug. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.