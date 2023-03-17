WEST JEFFERSON - The West Jefferson Planning Board met on March 14 with several agenda items concerning short-term rentals located within the town limits.
The planning board recommended that short term rentals be permitted in locations zoned as Community Shopping as long as the building is considered mixed-use property, which means that the building must also include a storefront or office space.
For areas zoned Highway Commercial, short-term rentals would continue to be allowed. For Residential Agriculture and Medium Density Residential zoned properties, the planning board recommended that all short-term rentals be required to apply for Special Use Permits, as is the current ordinance for the town. For Low Density Residential properties, short-term rentals would not be permitted, which is also the current ordinance for properties in the town limits.
In other agenda items, the planning board added bars and nightclubs to Special Uses when in an area zoned as Highway Commercial District. The planning board also added definitions for a private club, bar and nightclub. The final agenda item change was to allow for veterinarian offices to have animals kenneled outdoors between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m Monday through Sunday. Groomers and kennels will still have to abide by the original ordinance that does not allow outdoor kenneling between those overnight hours.
