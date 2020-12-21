WEST JEFFERSON — The West Jefferson Planning Board held a brief, special meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at West Jefferson Town Hall.
The purpose of the meeting was to consider the rezoning of Parcel 19223 001 599 from Highway Commercial (HC) to Medium Density Residential (R-7).
Presenting to the board was Sarah Wilson, one of those who purchased the property in question which is located at 859 S. Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson.
Wilson expressed her and the other property owners’ desire to rezone the property to be solely residential. Their plans are to transform the building into an Airbnb, with a studio downstairs and a small apartment upstairs.
She added that she and the other owners of the property have been visiting West Jefferson for years and would like to help beautify the property.
In addition to the house which is located on the property there is also a metal building, which the owners plan to use for storage.
Alderman Rusty Barr made the first motion to approve the change to Medium Density Residential.
The board voted unanimously to approve the motion.
The rezoning will be on the agenda for a public hearing at the West Jefferson Board of Aldermen meeting on Jan. 4. At this time, neighbors are welcome to attend and voice whether or not they are for or against the rezoning.
The board will either approve or disapprove the rezoning at the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.