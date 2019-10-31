West Jefferson, NC (28694)

Today

Cloudy and windy with rain early...then becoming mostly clear overnight. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with rain early...then becoming mostly clear overnight. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.