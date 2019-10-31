WEST JEFFERSON — West Jefferson Police Department officers are currently looking into a break-in and robbery of the Carolina West store off of Mt. Jefferson Road perpetrated around 3 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, according to WJPD Officer Josh Hodges.
Hodges said four individuals were involved in the burglary, each wearing hooded sweatshirts along with clothing covering a portion of their face.
The perpetrators broke in through the rear door to the store, with the suspects utilizing a gas-powered saw to cut through the door, according to Hodges.
He added the thieves took a large quantity of cell phones before leaving.
Sgt. John Muldowney said the investigation is still ongoing, and the WJPD is asking that anyone with information contact them at (336) 246-9410.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for this story as they are made available.
