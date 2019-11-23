WEST JEFFERSON — A woman from Jefferson who was struck by a vehicle on U.S. 221 around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, has died, according to West Jefferson Police Department.
Kelly McNeil, 48, of Jefferson, was jogging along U.S. 221 on the shoulder of the northbound lane toward the intersection of U.S. 221 and N.C. 163. Velma Sparks, 56, of Piney Creek, driving a 2007 Toyota, was traveling northbound on U.S. 221 toward Lowe’s Drive. The vehicle failed to maintain lane control and struck McNeil, according to Captain Josh Hodges of West Jefferson Police Department.
McNeil was initially taken to Ashe Memorial Hospital by Ashe Medics before being transported to Johnson City Medical Center, according to Candace Barker of Ashe Medics. McNeil died Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Sparks was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle Friday, Nov. 22, according to WJPD.
McNeil’s family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Badger Funeral Home. The burial will take place in the Claude Mash Cemetery.
