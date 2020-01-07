WEST JEFFERSON — West Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department Chief Eric Miller presented a grant opportunity to the West Jefferson Board of Aldermen Monday, Jan. 6, at their monthly meeting.
Miller said the WJVFD is seeking a grant from the state, which would be a 50/50 match between the state and the town totaling $60,000. The way the payment would be set up for the grant, the town would be able to budget it for the 2020/21 fiscal year, not forcing them to move around money immediately.
The members of the board were handed plans for where the money would be going, with Miller listing 183 items totaling $57,982.02.
Included were 16 of each replacement helmets, helmet fronts and pairs of boots for $9,805.60 and 24 of each wildland helmets, goggles, wildland shirts and wildland pants for $12,236.40. Also listed were 12 air bottles, five pagers, 10 radios and 12 viper radios. Miller said some of the equipment should have been replaced in the past due to age, but was put off.
Miller pointed to the viper radios being especially important, noting members of Ashe County’s emergency services have plans to fully transition to viper over the next few years. Viper frequencies cannot be picked up by a standard radio, while also have larger ranges and stronger connections.
Miller added a few other fire departments in Ashe have looked into joining together for a grant from FEMA, but Miller was not convinced it would work out the way they hoped. He added that they should hear back on the results of the application in the Spring.
After going through everything, and discussing the quality of viper frequencies, Alderman Calvin Green made the motion. After a second from Alderman Crystal Miller, the town approved the attempt to receive the grant.
The next West Jefferson Board of Aldermen meeting will be Monday, Feb. 3.
