BUNCOMBE COUNTY - WNC Communities is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Western North Carolina Agricultural Hall of Fame. This annual event recognizes stewards of our Western North Carolina agribusiness sector and honors the visionaries and leaders of the agriculture industry. At a time when Western North Carolina is seeking new methods of sustainability, WNC Communities is proud to recognize those who have made significant contributions to one of our state’s most important sources of revenue.
Established in 1991, the objectives of the Western North Carolina Agricultural Hall of Fame are to honor significant contributions to agriculture, to recognize individuals who have been responsible for agricultural advancement and to improve and promote agriculture and agribusiness in Western North Carolina.
The selection of members for the Western North Carolina Agricultural Hall of Fame is conducted annually and the general public is invited to submit nominations for this honor. The guidelines, criteria and nomination form for 2023 may be downloaded at wnccommunities.org or you may pick up a hardcopy at the WNC Communities office at 594 Brevard Road, Asheville, NC. Nominations must be received by Monday, March 13.
WNC Communities will hold the annual Western North Carolina Agricultural Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on August 11 at the Davis Event Center, WNC Agriculture Center in Fletcher, NC, where the WNC Agriculture Hall of Fame is on permanent display.
