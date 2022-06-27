BUNCOMBE COUNTY — WNC Communities is awarding $10,000 to eleven young women and men of Western North Carolina for 2022, including Jada Pennington of Ashe County. They are each receiving a George H.V. Cecil Journey Scholarship ranging from $500-$1500 to attend college. The recipients are:
Jada Pennington of Peak Creek, in Ashe County
Anna Laws of Cane Creek, in Buncombe County
Grace Laws of Cane Creek, in Buncombe County
Alyssa Phillips of Martin’s Creek, in Cherokee County
Tucker Smith of Bethel, in Haywood County
Cali Douthit of Nantahala, in Macon County
Peighton Robison of Tipton Hill, in Mitchell County
Alex McKinney of the Ellenboro Women’s Club, in Rutherford County
Augustus Owen of Balsam Grove, in Transylvania County
Erin Huter of Cedar Mountain, in Transylvania County
Leana Kitchen of Balsam Grove, in Transylvania County
The Journey Scholarship was established in 2002 to award scholarships to high school seniors who demonstrate good character, academic achievement, and dedication to community service. In 2020, the program was renamed the George H.V. Cecil Journey Scholarship to honor the eighteen years of selfless service George Cecil dedicated to the program as the founder and Scholarship Committee Chair. He believed that supporting our youth in gaining a valuable education is one of the most important contributions we can make to our communities.
As of 2022, WNC Communities has awarded $212,000 to 198 outstanding young men and women of Western North Carolina to help further their education. To be eligible, students must live or participate in of the 60+ communities participating in WNC Communities Honors program. Information on how to apply is available through high school guidance counselors in all twenty counties WNC Communities serves.
