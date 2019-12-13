WEST JEFFERSON — A woman from Millers Creek has been charged with 43 felonies after allegedly embezzling more than $400,000 from Carolina West Wireless over three years.
Ashley O. Church, 27, was arrested Monday, Dec. 9, and charged with 43 counts of larceny by employee.
According to Captain Josh Hodges of the West Jefferson Police Department, the WJPD received a report of fraudulent activity Aug. 29 and worked with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation to investigate. Hodges said Church's alleged activity occurred between June 2016 and August 2019.
This included 20 fraudulent transactions equaling $10,982.53 in August 2019 and 25 fraudulent transactions equaling $15,583.52 in July 2019, according to the warrants for Church's arrest.
Church was released from the Ashe County Detention Center Dec. 9 under a $50,000 secured bond.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for this story as they are made available.
