WEST JEFFERSON — A woman from West Jefferson was killed in a two-car collision that took place in the morning hours of Monday, Nov. 4, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
According to a report filed by Trp. Greg Taylor, the call came out around 8 a.m. Caleb Wagoner, 16, of West Jefferson, was driving his Nissan Altima north on U.S. 221 when he crossed the center line.
Wagoner reportedly collided head-on with a Nissan Pathfinder driven by Hazel W. Ray, 67, of West Jefferson, between the intersection of U.S. 221 and N.C. 163 and the turn-off to Lowe’s.
Ray was transported to Ashe Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. In the car with Ray was her 5-year-old granddaughter, who was taken to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital in Winston Salem with injuries to her ribs.
Wagoner was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Health with severe injuries.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for this story as they are made available.
