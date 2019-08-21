The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Aug. 3
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:53 a.m. on U.S. 221 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2017 Toyota, driven by Zachariah B. Bare, and a 2010 Toyota, driven by Tonya S. Hamby, both traveled north on U.S. 221. The 2010 Toyota attempted to make a right turn onto a private drive and the 2017 Toyota struck the other in the rear. The estimated cost of damage to Bare’s vehicle was $4,000, and it was considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to Hamby’s vehicle was $5,000, and it was considered drivable. Bare was issued a citation for failing to reduce speed.
Aug. 4
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:55 a.m. on U.S. 221 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 1999 Buick, driven by Patrick A. Leone, and a 2005 BMW, driven by Larry J. Carter, both traveled south on U.S. 221. The Buick was in the right lane, merging into the left lane. The BMW, traveling in the left lane, was struck by the Buick while it merged. The estimated cost of damage to the Buick was $1,000, and it was considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the BMW was $5,000, and it was considered drivable. Leone was issued a citation for unsafe lane change.
Aug. 6
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:47 p.m. on U.S. 221 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2013 GMC, driven by Derrick W. Johnson, traveled east, making a left turn onto U.S. 221. A 2005 Jeep, driven by Michael S. Ballard, traveled south on U.S. 221. The GMC failed to yield and collided with the Jeep. Both vehicles came to rest on the right shoulder. The estimated cost of damage to the GMC was $2,000, and the vehicle was considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Jeep was $3,500, and the vehicle was not considered drivable. Johnson was issued a citation for failing to yield.
Aug. 8
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:24 p.m. on U.S. 221 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2005 Subaru, driven by Debbie A. Keller, and a 2007 Chevrolet, driven by Scott B. Carpenter, both traveled north on U.S. 221. The Chevrolet slowed for traffic ahead. The Subaru failed to reduce speed and struck the Chevrolet in the rear. The estimated cost of damage to both vehicles was $1,500, and both were considered drivable. Keller was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
Aug. 9
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:02 p.m. on U.S. 221 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2012 Chevrolet, driven by Lloyd D. Miller, and a 2018 Nissan, driven by Kathleen A. Eddy, both traveled north on U.S. 221. The Nissan stopped for construction ahead. The Chevrolet failed to reduce speed and collided with the Nissan in the rear. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $300. The estimated cost of damage to the Nissan was $3,000. Both vehicles were considered drivable. Miller was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:37 p.m. on N.C. 88 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2016 Ford, owned by Dr. Pepper Bottling Company and driven by Ricky D. Boggs, traveled west on N.C. 88. The vehicle departed the roadway to the right and struck a fence, then struck a tree and came to rest. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $9,000, and the vehicle was not considered drivable. Boggs was issued a citation for reckless driving.
Aug. 10
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:18 a.m. on U.S. 221 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2014 Dodge, driven by Joseph T. Camacho, traveled south on U.S. 221. The vehicle departed the roadway to the right and truck a guardrail. The wreck report noted that there was no apparent damage to the guardrail, and the vehicle was driven to a safe location after the collision. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $950, and it was considered drivable.
