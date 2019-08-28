The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Aug. 11
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:38 on N.C. 16 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2006 Chevrolet, driven by Steve D. Neese, traveled south on N.C. 16. The vehicle crossed the centerline, departed the road to the left and struck a ditch. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $4,000, and it was not considered drivable. Neese was issued a citation for traveling left of center.
Aug. 12
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:07 a.m. on Bill Bledsoe Road near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2001 Chevrolet, driven by an unknown driver, traveled south on Bill Bledsoe Road. The vehicle departed the roadway to the right and struck a tree. The vehicle continued to travel past the first tree and struck another tree, where it came to rest. The wreck report stated that there was no one associated with the vehicle upon the arrival of the investigating officer.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:04 a.m. on U.S. 221 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2003 Toyota, driven by Hannah M. Stout, and a 2011 Jeep, driven by Savannah V. Poe, both traveled west on U.S. 221. The Jeep stopped to yield for a turning vehicle ahead. The Toyota failed to reduce speed, and struck the Jeep in the rear. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $1,000, and it was considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Jeep was $1,000, and it was considered drivable. Stout was issued a citation for failing to reduce speed.
Aug. 16
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:04 p.m. on Laurel Creek Road near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2006 Jeep, driven by Susan J. Hunt, traveled north on Laurel Creek Road. The driver stated that she swerved to avoid an animal in the road. The vehicle departed the roadway to the left and struck a tree. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $5,000, and it was not considered drivable.
Aug. 17
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:40 a.m. on N.C. 163 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2013 Infiniti, driven by Eric T. Hardin, traveled south on N.C. 163 while towing a trailer. The trailer separated from the vehicle and struck the vehicle in the rear. The estimated cost of damage to the Infiniti was $6,000, and it was considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 11:12 a.m. on Big Springs Road near Lansing. According to the wreck report, a 2012 Yahama, driven by Everett W. Bledsoe, traveled south on Big Springs Road. The vehicle departed the roadway to the right and struck an embankment. The driver was ejected from the vehicle. Ashe Medics responded to the scene, and the driver was transported to Johnson City Medical Center. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $5,000, and it was considered drivable. Bledsoe was issued a citation for no operator’s license and no helmet.
Aug. 18
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:18 a.m. on N.C. 88 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2016 Toyota, driven by Scott L. Ingersoll, traveled east on N.C. 88 and struck a deer in the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $3,500, and it was not considered drivable.
