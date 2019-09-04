The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Aug. 18
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:18 a.m. on N.C. 88 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2016 Toyota, driven by Scott L. Ingersoll, traveled east on N.C. 88 and struck a deer in the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $3,500, and it was not considered drivable.
Aug. 19
A single vehicle accident: occurred at 5:39 a.m. on West Mill Creek Road near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2014 Chevrolet, driven by Dustin D. Greer, traveled south on West Mill Creek Road. The vehicle departed the roadway to the right, struck a fence, traveled down an embankment and overturned. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $6,500, and the vehicle was not considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:18 p.m. on N.C. 88 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2001 Chrysler, driven by Delorise J. Taylor, traveled east on N.C. 88. The vehicle departed the roadway to the right and struck a ditch. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $500, and it was not considered drivable. Taylor was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane control.
Aug. 20
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:19 p.m. on Don Walters Road near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 1999 Chevrolet, driven by Stephen C. Norris, traveled west on Don Walters Road. A 2008 Ford, driven by Brandon A. Ham, was stopped at a stop sign on Don Walters Road. The Chevrolet struck the Ford as it was stopped at the stop sign. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $100. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $1,000. Both vehicles were considered drivable. Norris was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:17 p.m. on Big Laurel Road near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2015 Ford, driven by Billy J. Stanley, traveled south on Big Laurel Road. The vehicle departed the roadway to the right, traveled down an embankment and overturned in a stream. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $6,500, and it was not considered drivable. Stanley was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane control.
Aug. 21
A two vehicle accident: occurred at 1:37 p.m. on Golf Course Road near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 1999 Ford, driven by Charles J. Ruegemer, traveled east on Golf Course Road. A 2016 Dodge, driven by Joseph A. Miller, traveled west on Golf Course Road. The two vehicles sideswiped in the middle of the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $200. The estimated cost of damage to the Dodge was $10. Both vehicles were considered drivable.
