The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Sept. 28
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:03 a.m. on N.C. 16 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2010 Ford, driven by Abbie E. Kenley, traveled north on N.C. 16. The vehicle swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway, departed the roadway to the right and struck a guardrail. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $10,000, and it was not considered drivable.
Sept. 29
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:56 a.m. on N.C. 16 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2007 Harley-Davidson, driven by Robert A. Clay, traveled north on N.C. 16. A 2012 Subaru, driven by Evelyn H. Arnold, traveled south on N.C. 16. The Harley-Davidson traveled left of center and struck the Subaru. The estimated cost of damage to the Harley-Davidson was $7,000. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $7,500. Neither vehicle was considered drivable.
Sept. 30
A three-vehicle accident: occurred at 11:58 a.m. on U.S. 221 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2015 Chevrolet, driven by Kevin A. Woodie, and a 2003 Subaru, driven by Vicki T. Hicks, both traveled north on U.S. 221. A 2013 Subaru, driven by Jeffrey L. England, traveled south on U.S. 221. The 2003 Subaru slowed to make a left turn, and the Chevrolet struck the 2003 Subaru in the rear. The 2003 Subaru then crossed the centerline and struck the 2013 Subaru. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $6,000, and it was considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the 2003 Subaru was $6,000. The estimated cost of damage to the 2013 Subaru was $15,000. Neither Subaru was considered drivable. Woodie was issued a citation for failing to reduce speed.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:50 p.m. on U.S. 221 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2007 Chevrolet, driven by Angelia W. Church, traveled south on U.S. 221 and struck a deer in the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $2,000, and it was considered drivable.
Oct. 1
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:58 p.m. on Chestnut Hill Road near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2002 Kawasaki, driven by Christian D. Ceccato, and a 2007 Yamaha, driven by Andrew R. Tedder, both traveled east on Chestnut Hill Road. The Kawasaki attempted a left turn into a field and turned into the path of the Yamaha. The Yamaha collided with the Kawasaki, and both drivers were ejected. The estimated cost of damage to both vehicles was $100 each, and both were considered drivable.
Oct. 2
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:10 a.m. on Big Horse Creek Road near Lansing. According to the wreck report, a 2012 Chevrolet, driven by Donna T. Farmer, traveled south on Big Horse Creek Road. A tree fell from the east side of the roadway and struck the vehicle. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $1,000, and was considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:50 a.m. on U.S. 221 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2018 Ford, driven by William D. Byrd, traveled north on U.S. 221 and struck a deer in the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $5,000, and it was considered drivable.
Oct. 3
A three-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:27 a.m. on N.C. 16 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2015 Ford, driven by Sally A. Peterson, traveled north on N.C. 16 and slowed for a vehicle turning left ahead. A 2012 Volkswagen, driven by Mitzi L Biggins, also traveling north, failed to reduce speed and collided with the Ford in the rear. A 2008 GMC, driven by Olivia S. Townsend, traveling north, also faced to reduce speed and collided with the Volkswagen in the rear. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $2,000, and it was considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Volkswagen was $7,000, and it was not considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the GMC was $5,000, and it was considered drivable. Townsend and Biggins were issued citations for failure to reduce speed.
Oct. 4
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:37 a.m. on Ben Bolen Road near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2002 Kia, driven by Zackary D. Jones, traveled north on Ben Bolen Road while attempting to make a left turn. A 2016 Jeep, driven by Joshua C. Rash, traveled east on Ben Bolen Road, and the two vehicles collided in the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle $50. The estimated cost of damage to the Jeep was $900. Both vehicles were considered drivable. Jones was issued a citation for safe movement violation.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:21 p.m. on N.C. 163 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2013 GMC, driven by Milford A. Walker, traveled north on N.C. 163. A 1999 Mercury, driven by Cierra N. Jones, attempted a left turn onto N.C. 163. The GMC struck the Mercury. The estimated cost of damage to the GMC was $3,000. The estimated cost of damage to the Mercury was $2,500. Both vehicles were considered drivable. Jones was issued a citation for unsafe movement.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 6 p.m. on JE Gentry Road. According to the wreck report, a 1994 Freightliner, driven by Ronnie L. Trivette, traveled south on JE Gentry Road. A 2017 Chevrolet, driven by Brandi C. Phipps, traveled north on JE Gentry Road. The Freightliner traveled left of center and struck the Chevrolet. The estimated cost of damage to the Freightliner was $50. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $1,200. Both vehicles were considered drivable. Trivette was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane control.
