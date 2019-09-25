The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Sept. 10
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:18 a.m. on Little Peak Creek Road. According to the wreck report, a 1997 Honda, driven by Jason A. Woods, traveled east on Little Peak Creek Road while turning out of a private driveway. A 2009 Ford, driven by Nathan D. Davis, traveled south on Little Peak Creek Road. As the Honda was turning left, the two vehicles collided in the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to both vehicles was $1,000 each, and both were considered drivable. Woods was issued a citation for a safe movement violation.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:06 p.m. on N.C. 88 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a Custom 2005, driven by Jerry W. Coffey, traveled north on N.C. 88. The right foot peg on the vehicle gave way, causing the momentum of the vehicle to shift to the right. The vehicle departed the roadway to the right, and both the driver and the passenger were ejected from the vehicle. The vehicle then struck a ditch, slid across the roadway and came to rest. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $2,000, and it was not considered drivable.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:59 p.m. on N.C. 88 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2007 Ford, driven by Quentin M. Wellington, and a 2003 Chevrolet, driven by James B. Rhoden, both traveled west on N.C. 88. The Chevrolet stopped for traffic ahead, and the Ford failed to reduce speed, colliding with the Chevrolet in the rear. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $2,000. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $25. Both vehicles were considered drivable. Wellington was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
Sept. 11
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:37 p.m. in the Campus of Ashe parking lot. According to the wreck report, a 2014 Dodge, driven by Kelton R. Lewis, was backing north from a parking spot. A 2017 Ford, driven by Kyler M. Roten, traveled west in the parking lot. The Dodge collided with the Ford while backing up. The estimated cost of damage to the Dodge was $800. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $1,000. Both vehicles were considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:42 p.m. on N.C. 16 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 1996 Chevrolet, driven by Bobby D. Calhoun, traveled north on N.C. 16. The vehicle departed the roadway to the right, traveled over an embankment and struck a tree. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $5,000, and it was not considered drivable.
Sept. 12
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:34 p.m. on Howard Colvard Road near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2002 Ford, driven by Derek E. Bridgeman, traveled south on Howard Colvard Road. The vehicle struck a deer, departed the roadway to the right and struck a fence. The estimated cost of damage was $500, and it was not considered drivable.
Sept. 13
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 11:29 a.m. on Old Hwy 16 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 1997 Toyota, driven by James C. Eldreth, traveled south on Old Hwy 16. A 2006 Pontiac, driven by Lucille B. Boggs, traveled north on Old Hwy 16. The Toyota crossed the centerline and collided with the Pontiac. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $2,500, and it was not considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Pontiac was $3,500, and it was not considered drivable. Eldreth was issued a citation for left of center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.