The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Oct. 7
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:42 a.m. on Laurel Fork Road near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2018 Hyundai, driven by Christopher W. Robbins, traveled north on Laurel Fork Road and struck a deer in the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $800, and it was considered drivable.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:54 a.m. on U.S. 221 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2017 Nissan, driven by Mary C. Schwartz, and a 2019 Honda, driven by Brianna K. Lambert, both traveled south on U.S. 221. As traffic ahead slowed, the Honda reduced speed in the travel lane. The Nissan failed to reduce speed and struck the Honda in the rear. The estimated cost of damage to the Nissan was $5,600, and it was not considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Honda was $4,800, and it was considered drivable. Schwartz was issued a citation for failing to reduce speed.
Oct. 8
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:35 a.m. on N.C. 88 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2001 Honda, driven by Virginia W. Roten, and a 2012 Dodge, driven by Larry S. Blevins, both traveled east on N.C. 88. The Dodge was stopped in the travel lane for a school bus. The Honda failed to reduce speed and collided with the Dodge in the rear. The estimated cost of damage to the Honda was $3,600. The estimated cost of damage to the Dodge was $2,000. Both vehicles were considered drivable. Roten was issued a citation for failing to reduce speed.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:36 a.m. on N.C. 88 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2005 Mazda, driven by Christopher J. Manganelli, and a 2017 Subaru, driven by Brandy N. Houser, both traveled east on N.C. 88. The Subaru was stopped in the travel lane behind an accident that had just occurred. The Mazda failed to reduce speed and collided with the Subaru in the rear. The estimated cost of damage to the Mazda was $1,800. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $2,000. Both vehicles were considered drivable. Manganelli was issued a citation for failing to reduce speed.
Oct. 9
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:04 p.m. on U.S. 221 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2004 Dodge, driven by James E. Killian, was stopped facing south on U.S. 221 for a school bus. A 2015 Toyota, driven by Sarah H. Lewis, traveled south on U.S. 221, failed to reduce speed and struck the Dodge in the rear. The estimated cost of damage to the Dodge was $1,500, and it was considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $8,000, and it was not considered drivable. Lewis was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
Oct. 11
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:22 p.m. on U.S. 221 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2018 Ford, driven by William D. Byrd, traveled south on U.S. 221 and struck a deer in the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $8,500, and it was not considered drivable.
