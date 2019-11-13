The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Oct. 26
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:40 p.m. on U.S. 221 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2002 Toyota, driven by Jeffrey L. Whitaker, traveled south on U.S. 221. A 2017 Ford, driven by Timothy W. Greer, traveled north on U.S. 221. The Toyota crossed the centerline and struck the Ford. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $3,500. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $2,000. Both vehicles were not considered drivable. Whitaker was issued a citation for left of center.
Oct. 27
A three-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:33 p.m. on N.C. 88 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2012 Toyota, driven by Matthew T. Houck, and a 2018 GMC, driven by Barbara S. Carpenter, both traveled east on N.C. 88. A 2000 Honda, driven by Oren T. Fink, traveled west on N.C. 88. The GMC slowed in the roadway. The Toyota traveled left of center and struck the GMC, and then the Toyota struck the Honda in the westbound lane. The driver of the Honda was ejected from the vehicle and struck a guardrail to the right of the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to each vehicle was as follows: Toyota $8,000, GMC $3,000, Honda $15,000. None of the vehicles were considered drivable. Houck was issued a citation for misdemeanor death by vehicle.
Oct. 28
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:06 a.m. on U.S. 221 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2005 Jeep, driven by Tara K. Fickling, and 2018 Cadillac, driven by Deborah L. Williams, both traveled south on U.S. 221. The Cadillac was stopped in the southbound lane due to construction. The Jeep failed to reduce speed and struck the Cadillac. The estimated cost of damage to the Jeep was $2,500. The estimated cost of damage to the Cadillac was $6,000. Both vehicles were considered drivable. Fickling was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
Oct. 29
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:15 p.m. on N.C. 194 near Lansing. According to the wreck report, a 2014 Toyota, driven by Chetola D. Greer, traveled south on N.C. 194. A 2013 GMC, driven by Kathy S. Weaver, was attempting to make a right turn onto N.C. 194 from the parking lot of Lansing Park and struck the Toyota. The estimated cost of damage to the GMC was $1,500. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $2,500. Both vehicles were considered drivable. Weaver was issued a citation for failing to yield.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:54 p.m. on Parker Eller Road near Jefferson. According the wreck report, a 2019 Chevrolet, driven by Brooklyn F. Pruitt, traveled south on Parker Eller Road. The vehicle departed the roadway to the right and struck a tree. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $3,500, and it was not considered drivable. Pruitt was issued a citation for failure to maintain control.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:28 p.m. on N.C. 88 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2004 Pontiac, driven by Ronald E. Brown, traveled east on N.C. 88. A 1992 Buick, driven by Barbara S. Sheets, was attempting to turn onto N.C. 88 from a private drive and struck the Pontiac. The estimated cost of damage to the Buick was $2,500, and it was considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Pontiac was $3,500, and it was not considered drivable. Severt was issued a citation for failing to yield.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 10 p.m. on N.C. 194 near Lansing. According to the wreck report, a 2012 Subaru, driven by Amanda G. Neaves, traveled north on N.C. 194 and collided with a deer in the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $1,000, and it was considered drivable.
Oct. 30
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:31 p.m. on N.C. 16 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 1997 Mercedes-Benz, driven by Margarita V. Aguilar, traveled south on N.C. 16. The vehicle lost control, crossed the centerline, departed the roadway to the left and struck a guardrail. The vehicle then traveled back across the centerline and off the right shoulder, struck an embankment and overturned. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $4,500, and it was not considered drivable. Aguilar was issued a citation for left of center.
Oct. 31
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:38 a.m. on N.C. 88 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 1998 Chevrolet, driven by Daniel M. Miller, was attempting to make a left turn onto N.C. 88 and departed the roadway to the right, striking a light pole. The wreck report noted a possible seizure. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $1,000, and it was not considered drivable. Miller was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane control.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:19 p.m. on U.S. 221 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 1999 Ford, driven by Lillian E. Worley traveled south on U.S. 221 Business from North Main Street. A 2019 Ford, driven by Joseph B. Francis, traveled west on U.S. 221 Business. The 1999 Ford failed to stop for a red light and collided with the other vehicle in the intersection. The estimated cost of damage to the 1999 Ford was $2,500, and it was considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the 2019 Ford was $4,000, and it was not considered drivable. Worley was issued a citation for failing to stop for a red light.
Nov. 1
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:12 a.m. on N.C. 163 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2012 Dodge, driven by Kristi L. Drake, traveled west on N.C. 163 and collided with a deer in the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $4,000, and it was considered drivable.
