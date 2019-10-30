The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Oct. 13
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:07 p.m. on Old Hwy 16 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2001 Volkswagen, driven by Randall W. Trivette, traveled north on Old Hwy 16. The vehicle departed the roadway to the right, overcorrected, crossed the centerline, departed the roadway to the left and struck a tree. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $4,000, and it was not considered drivable. Trivette was issued a citation for exceeding safe speed and left of center.
Oct. 14
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:04 a.m. on N.C. 16 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2016 Chevrolet, driven by Katherine H. Poe, traveled north on N.C. 16 and struck a deer in the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $3,000, and it was considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:35 a.m. on N.C. 88 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2013 Ford, driven by Earnest W. Osborne, traveled east on N.C. 88 and struck a deer in the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $6,000, and it was not considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:36 p.m. on N.C. 88 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2019 Nissan, driven by Jessica A. Marquis, traveled west on N.C. 88. The vehicle departed the roadway to the right, struck a ditch and an embankment, then overturned. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $6,500, and it was not considered drivable. Marquis was issued a citation for failing to maintain lane control and DWI.
Oct. 16
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:39 a.m. on U.S. 221 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2011 Ford, driven by Camarie B. Miller, traveled south on U.S. 221. The vehicle struck water in the roadway, lost control, departed the roadway and struck a construction barrel. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $1,000, and it was considered drivable.
Oct. 18
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:45 a.m. on Idlewild Road near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2002 Chevrolet, driven by Nathanial A. Reed, traveled east on Idlewild Road. The vehicle departed the roadway to the right and collided with several mailboxes, a ditch and a sign. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $1,800, and it was considered drivable. Reed was issued a citation for failing to maintain lane control.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:57 p.m. on N.C. 16 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2010 Ford, driven by Woodrow H. Absher, was stopped facing north on N.C. 16. A 2016 Chevrolet, driven by Kayla M. Prater, traveled north on N.C. 16. The Chevrolet failed to reduce speed and collided with the Ford in the rear. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $4,000, and it was considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $6,000, and it was not considered drivable. Prater was issued a citation for failing to reduce speed.
