The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Dec. 23, 2019
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:16 p.m on N.C. 88 near Warrensville. According to the wreck report, the vehicles involved were a 2009 Ford driven by Brad J. Marquis and a 2018 Toyota driven by Dianne B. Eldreth. The Ford was traveling East. Marquis crossed the centerline and struck Eldreth’s vehicle which was traveling West. Both vehicles came to rest near the area of impact and were not considered drivable following the collision. Marquis was issued a citation for a left of center DWI.
Dec. 27, 2019
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:22 p.m. on N.C. 88 near Creston. According to the wreck report, the vehicles involved were a 2002 Mitsubishi driven by Tracy S. Osborne and a 1992 Chevy driven by Johnny P. Roberts. The accident occurred when Osborne, who was traveling East, crossed the centerline and struck Roberts who was traveling West. Both vehicles came to rest near the area of impact and were not considered drivable following the collision. Osborne was charged with a left of center traffic violation.
