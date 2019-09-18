The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Sept. 2
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:57 p.m. on N.C. 16 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2004 Chevrolet, driven by Dakota R. Cox, traveled northwest towards a four-way intersection. A 2009 Mercedes, driven by Pamela R. Jarrell, traveled south on N.C. 16. The Chevrolet failed to stop at the intersection and struck the Mercedes. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $5,000. The estimated cost of damage to the Mercedes was $6,500. Both vehicles were not considered drivable. Cox was issued a stop sign citation.
Sept. 3
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:10 p.m. on South Big Horse Creek Road near Lansing. According to the wreck report, a 1999 Dodge, driven by Kelly W. Miller, traveled south on S. Big Horse Creek Road. The vehicle lost control in a curve, traveled up an embankment and overturned. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle $6,000 and was not considered drivable. Miller was issued a citation for exceeding safe speed.
Sept. 4
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 11:34 a.m. on N.C. 16 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2007 Ford, driven by Donna S. Poindexter, traveled north on N.C. 16. A 2006 Jeep, driven by Kristopher T. Little, traveled south on N.C. 16. The Ford traveled left of center and struck the Jeep. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $12,000. The estimated cost of damage to the Jeep was $10,000. Both vehicles were not considered drivable.
Sept. 5
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:28 p.m. on Shatley Springs Road near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2001 Subaru, driven by Sarah E. Harris was stopped facing east. A 2012 Jeep, driven by Mastin T. Sanders, traveled south on Shatley Springs Road. The Subaru attempted to turn left onto Shatley Springs Road and failed to see the Jeep, colliding with the vehicle. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $2,500. The estimated cost of damage to the Jeep was $2,200. Both vehicles were not considered drivable. Harris was issued a citation for safe movement violation.
Sept. 5
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:01 p.m. on Old Hwy 16 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2000 Subaru, driven by William A. Stoudt, traveled north on Old Hwy 16. The vehicle departed the roadway to the right, overturned and came to rest in a creek. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $4,000, and it was not considered drivable. Stoudt was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane of travel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.